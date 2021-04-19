Weather Alert

...STRONG COLD FRONT WILL BRING MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES AND ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with 6 to 10 inches for the Snowy Range. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and portions of South Central Wyoming including Cheyenne, Kimball, Pine Bluffs, Harrisburg, Whitaker, and Federal. * WHEN...Until 1 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&