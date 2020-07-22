Pastor Norris,
I'm glad you have the time to drive around town to see how the "liberal" churches are responding to the coronavirus situation.
First of all, you are labeling the churches, and, secondly, you are labeling the members of those churches. What do you know about each church and its members beliefs? The churches that have made the decision to assemble online do so with no less religious vigor than those that meet in person.
Evangelical is the essence of the Gospel, and is the doctrine of salvation by grace alone. Does this mean for you excluding our Catholic brothers and sisters? Does your evangelical house exclude anyone who isn't exactly like you? Does it exclude the Jewish religion, Muslim, Hindu, etc.?
James 4:11-12 says "Do not speak evil against one another, brothers. The one who speaks against a brother or judges his brother, speaks evil against the law and judges the law. But if you judge the law, you are not a doer of the law, but a judge. There is only one law giver and judge, he who is able to save and to destroy. But who are you to judge your neighbor?"
Instead, love one another.