CHEYENNE – In the past several months, Dr. Subashini Furman has seen a drastic jump in advanced cancer diagnoses.
Furman, a radiation oncologist at Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center, said typically, about 20-30% of her consultations involve advanced cancer. But in her nearly 30 consultations in the month of January, that rate was around 85%.
“With the exception of three or four patients, they’ve all been locally advanced or stage 4 cancers – so, very large tumors that have been there for awhile,” Furman said, adding that some of the patients she’s seen recently are much younger than normally would have such advanced cancers.
“These are cancers that have good screenings – they could have easily been caught,” she said, including breast, lung and colorectal cancers.
Furman attributes this huge jump – something she hasn’t seen in her five years at the cancer center – to people delaying routine screenings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A survey released in August by the Prevent Cancer Foundation found that 35% of adults in the U.S. had a cancer screening scheduled during the pandemic that they missed.
“I think that there’s been such a strong dialogue on the COVID that most people, I think, even when they feel a breast mass, they worry more about catching COVID if they came into the hospital than a tumor that they may be feeling,” she said.
Furman also acknowledged the financial strain the pandemic has caused, and that many people no longer have health insurance because of a lost job, which would certainly prevent them from coming in for an expensive diagnostic test. She mentioned the hospital has financial help for patients and can help people enroll in the health care marketplace.
Bill Junge, senior program manager of cancer control at the American Cancer Society, said the organization had seen “a significant drop off in the recommended screenings and treatment” compared to previous years.
“This is concerning, because it’s definitely a side effect from the pandemic,” he said.
Junge, who is based in Casper, said the trend “could lead to staggering numbers of cancers that were extremely preventable,” with effects that could be felt over the next 10 years.
Indeed, modeling from the National Cancer Institute showed nearly 10,000 more people may die from breast and colorectal cancer alone over the coming decade because of delayed screenings during the pandemic.
Furman said people decide to put off routine screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies during a pandemic or an economic crisis because they assume waiting an extra year or two won’t be a problem. But this kind of delay can have tragic consequences.
“Patients have to remember that it is going to prevent a catastrophic thing from happening, and though it can be scary to come into the hospital to get a mammogram or to go get a colonoscopy, it is not something that you should postpone by (more than) a couple of months at most,” she said.
Both Furman and Junge emphasized the importance of early detection: if cancer is discovered when it’s small and before it spreads, treatment is easier and health outcomes are better. For example, Junge said, death rates for colorectal cancer have been dropping for the last several decades because rectal polyps can be spotted during routine screenings and removed earlier.
“What is important for people to realize is that a lot of cancers are highly curable,” Furman said. “If you catch it early, it will not become a threat to your life – it will not become the cause of your death.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, screenings were hard to access because many cancer centers were closed. But Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center, which has been open since June, has implemented a series of safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the facility, Furman said.
“Please don’t delay your screenings, because now I think coming into the hospital, getting a diagnostic study, even having a biopsy can all be done without increasing your risk of getting COVID,” she said.