CHEYENNE – Peak Wellness Center will begin providing on-site services at all locations beginning Monday, June 1.
While access to the general public is closed, clients who have not been able to receive care remotely will now be able to receive in-person care at Peak’s clinics in Albany, Goshen, Laramie and Platte counties.
This limited reopening is the first phase of Peak’s multi-tiered approach to safely reopening facilities according to public health and governmental guidelines. Each phase will be done slowly over time as they prioritize the health and safety of staff, clients and communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
“As a community behavioral health center, we are dedicated to meeting the changing needs of our community members,” Joseph Forscher, chief clinical officer, said in a news release. “This is a responsibility we embrace proudly and without hesitation, not only during these uncertain times, but all the time. Community members and our community partners can count on us to be here when they need us.”
In order to protect the safety of clients and the community, all locations will be limited to a maximum of 10 people (including staff and clients) at any given time, and social distancing at a minimum of six feet will be strictly enforced. Everyone entering the building will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and assessed for recent exposure risk – this includes staff and clients.
Clients are encouraged to call ahead before traveling to the clinic. The doors will remain locked at all times; clients with a scheduled appointment can call the clinic when they arrive to be let in. Staff and clients will be required to wear masks, and because of limited supply, one may not be available, so clients should reach out in advance if they do not have access to a mask that reliably covers the mouth and nose.
Peak Wellness Center will continue to offer services mainly through telehealth, which allows patients and clients to connect in a way that is safe and convenient. Peak currently offers individual therapy and group therapy treatments though telehealth. There will be no group therapy options offered at physical locations at this time.