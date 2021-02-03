CHEYENNE – Secondary students in Laramie County School District 1 will return to taking eight different classes each semester this fall – if the budget allows.
At the start of this school year, many students protested the district’s temporary move to a semester schedule, which has high school students taking four classes for one semester and four different classes the next semester for a total of eight courses per year. Although it was a COVID-19-era measure designed to reduce personal interactions and streamline responsibilities for teachers who find themselves teaching remotely, more than 1,000 people signed a petition against it, alleging that it would take away from students’ ability to fully participate in electives, prepare for end-of-year Advanced Placement exams or receive additional help.
Despite three of the district’s high school principals reporting boosted student achievement under this year’s modified schedule, the plan to revert back to the original schedule that existed before the pandemic still stands. But the anticipation of a 7-13% revenue shortfall next year, which could result in major layoffs, has pushed the district to create a contingency plan it’s calling seven-plus-one. The district is asking students to register for eight classes, but to specify which one of those they’d be most willing to drop, if necessary.
“In our junior high and high schools, we are absolutely planning on students taking eight classes next year,” Steve Newton, LCSD1’s director of instruction, said at the LCSD1 Board of Trustees meeting Monday evening. “Certainly, if we receive the kinds of cuts we’re anticipating, we will absorb through attrition, and we will make do without the teachers we formerly had. One way we will do that is by putting more kids in classes.”
But, Newton said that in the “worst-case scenario” of budget cuts “there will certainly come a point where fire code will demand we don’t have any more kids in a classroom.” Then, he asked, “What happens when we have to continue making staffing reductions and the classes are literally full?”
That’s where the seven-plus-one plan comes in.
If needed, schools could shift from an eight-period day to a seven-period day.
“This is certainly not a preferable shift in anyone’s mind, and it’s certainly not a shift anyone is asking or suggesting we ought to make outside of a worst-case scenario,” Newton said. “But under catastrophic conditions, it is a way to reduce the staffing needs we’d have in our secondary schools.”
Scaling back to seven courses could reduce the secondary schools’ staff by 40 people and save the district about $4 million. That would also equate to 6,000 secondary students suddenly sitting in one less class, said Newton, who added that asking students now which class they would most prefer to drop is a way to “hope for the best and plan for the worst.”
“If we don’t register this way, we’ll go into a staffing reduction blind about what our kids most want and least want,” Newton said.
Trustee Christy Klaassen asked if the plan means that students will take seven to eight classes per day next year. Prior to this year, students operated on a block schedule in which they did not see all eight of their teachers each day.
“We are not suggesting eight periods happen all in one day,” Newton said. “The schedule would revert back by default to what we did in past years.”