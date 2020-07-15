We would like to commend the Wyoming Tribune Eagle for the excellent coverage of COVID-19 and the exceptional article “Debunking COVID-19 myths” that appeared in the July 8 paper.
The pandemic is serious business, and we, as medical providers in Cheyenne, want to help you understand the latest recommendations from the world’s health experts in order to protect your health.
Beginning in mid-March, the whole country worked hard to keep this pandemic at bay. Most states were able to keep the infection numbers relatively low for awhile.
Eventually, more states reopened their economies in their own way. With the reopenings came an increase in infections. The coronavirus is reaching terrifying new levels. On July 9, the number of new cases nationally in one day was reported at 64,771, and death rates are rising.
Some people are acting as though there is no longer a pandemic. Bar patrons and some businesses ignore pandemic guidelines, large gatherings are being organized, people are no longer wearing masks and social distancing has gone by the wayside.
After reviewing the most recent medical journals, NEJM, JAMA, AANP, and information from CDC, and WHO, NIH, UPTODATE reported infected individuals who have no symptoms can still transmit this disease to you, so you can assume that everyone may be infected. We have concluded the best way to prevent community spread of COVID-19 is to follow pandemic guidelines:
1. Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when away from home. A bandanna works well, and it is convenient to keep one around your neck or in your pocket to use when needed.
2. Keep a physical distance of 6 feet (social distancing).
3. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content.
4. Avoid large group gatherings.
5. Clean your home with bleach water by spraying surfaces, especially door handles. You can make this solution in a spray bottle by mixing 1 quart of water with 5 tablespoons of bleach.
6. Stay home if you are sick.
Follow these important pandemic guidelines, and we can reduce death rates!
Signed,
Dr. Carol Fischer; Abby Rogers, PA-C; Kanti Devkota, DNP-FNP; Jolena Martin, PA-C; Christine Skow-Pucel, NP-C