CHEYENNE – Planning a large-scale event during a global pandemic is no easy task, but the Laramie County Fair Board is close to pulling it off, with the fair scheduled for July 27 to Aug. 8.
For months, the fair board, fair staff, and 4-H and FFA advisers have been extensively planning for this year’s event, exploring all possibilities for both virtual and in-person activities, given the volatility of the situation surrounding COVID-19.
During preliminary discussions, the fair board made one thing clear – the Laramie County Fair is for the kids, and they’d do whatever they could to give the kids the best experience possible. To accomplish that, this summer’s fair events will be held in person with no spectators, though the public will be able to livestream the events on YouTube.
“I know it isn’t going to be like the regular fair, but what we’re going to have for the kids this year, I’m just amazed,” fair board member and Laramie County Commissioner Buck Holmes said during Monday’s fair board meeting. “With the restrictions that we’ve had, it looks like it’s going to come out really great.”
In order to maintain social distancing and following proper health precautions, fair staff has planned out every day of the fair with coronavirus in mind, prepared to keep the facilities sanitized and the participants at a safe social distance.
For the livestock sales, the youth will arrive at staggered times, walk their animals through the ring, then exit the facility to maintain a smaller group size. Each youth can bring one adult with them into the facility to help with crowd control.
From the start of the planning process, Cheyenne Frontier FFA Chapter adviser Joe Allen said a live showing is significantly better for the kids than a virtual one. The FFA and 4-H kids put an incredible amount of work into preparing their animals, and Allen said being face to face with a judge gives the kids a chance to shine.
During the initial discussions, he said the in-person showing “would make a huge difference for kids.”
The 4-H and FFA sales will be open both in person and virtually for buyers, and those who want to participate in the sale should register beforehand to help the staff with planning for social distancing.
While Commissioner Holmes said, “This is going to be something entirely new for a lot of those buyers,” the 4-H and FFA advisers reassured the board they’re doing everything they can to make sure the buyers have all the information they need to participate. For example, 4-H educator Kristi Nagy said if a first-time buyer doesn’t preregister, that person won’t be turned away.
Though much of the fair will look different this year, some familiar faces will be seen at the auctions. Both the 4-H and FFA sales will be hosted by the same auctioneers who have been doing it for years, which is a benefit to the fair, since the auctioneers already know some of the buyers’ names and faces.
“Those guys have really built the atmosphere and have been a big part of why our sale continues to grow,” Allen said.
Though the fair has grown through the years, with even more possibilities at the new Event Center at Archer, this year’s fair will be smaller than prior years. Fair and Events Manager Nicholle Watkins said a large decrease in participants was seen in the static exhibits.
Unlike in years past, the exhibit halls for the static exhibits will not be open to the public, though staff is currently working on a plan to livestream the exhibits. Vendors and evening events will also be absent from the fair this year.
“We have 476 exhibitors with 5,763 entries. These numbers are a little more than half of what we usually have, and it’s to be expected for a year like this, unfortunately,” Watkins said.
The smaller numbers might come in handy when it comes to adhering to social distancing and health precautions. But while the kids will get a taste of the fair in person, the spectators in the county will need to watch online.
Events Director Dan Ange commended the Laramie County IT Department for making this possible, and the YouTube channel that will serve as the main hub for fair streaming is already up and running. Viewers will be able to watch events live on the fair’s channel, which can be found at tinyurl.com/LaramieCountyFairStream.
Ange also said the new Event Center at Archer has the tech capabilities required to pull this off. Last year, they only had two wireless connection points, but now that number is 52.
Fair board member and Laramie County Commissioner Linda Health also thanked the IT staff, saying, “They have been instrumental in getting so much of our technology ready for this.”