I agree, face masks should be mandatory in public. I wish Gov. Gordon would be more willing to take a stand.
Face masks are a safety measure for yourself, as well as others. If you feel you are immune to the disease or you just won't get it, that's fine. Take your chances, but do not endanger others.
When I see someone without a face mask in a public setting, I feel like they are armed and dangerous. I have noticed social distancing is also going by the wayside. While shopping for necessities, I have had to practically run from people not keeping their distance. I recently heard a quote that stated "intelligence is the ability to adapt to new situations," so what does it say about people who are not willing to adapt?
Please email Gov. Gordon and ask that he enact mandatory face masks in public. I am a senior citizen and heart patient, and I would like to be able to shop when necessary without having a panic attack.
Think about it, face masks save lives, you don't have to shave, don't have to worry about sagging chin, all people see is your beautiful eyes, which are like windows to the soul.