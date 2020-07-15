With the enemy forces (COVID-19) amping up, it's time to put on our armor (masks/face coverings).
Recently, there were close to 70 active cases of COVID-19 in Laramie County. If each person infected with the virus had contact with 10 people, there would be 700 people in Laramie County that could be infected. If the 700 infected and/or contacts are not isolated in their own homes, you could be contact No. 701.
Recent studies have shown that masks worn correctly (covering nose and mouth) can help prevent someone from spewing virus onto someone else. It is logical that wearing a mask could also decrease the chance that someone else's virus can infect you.
Sure, it feels odd to wear a mask. After all, masks have not been a fashion statement since 1918. But for the health of you and your loved ones, please wear a mask/face covering until this enemy is defeated.