Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY... THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED IN COLLABORATION WITH THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY DIVISION AND THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH.IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY. WHAT...AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE. WHERE...MOST OF LARAMIE COUNTY, SOUTHWEST PLATTE COUNTY, AND FAR EASTERN CARBON COUNTY. WHEN...UNTIL NOON TODAY. CURRENT CONDITIONS...THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY DIVISION OFFERS NEAR REAL-TIME AIR QUALITY DATA FOR WYOMING'S MONITORING STATIONS AND HEALTH EFFECTS INFORMATION TO HELP THE PUBLIC INTERPRET CURRENT CONDITIONS. CURRENT AIR QUALITY CONDITIONS ACROSS THE STATE OF WYOMING CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WYVISNET.COM/