CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials issued a news release Sunday morning saying a teacher within the Prairie Wind Elementary community has tested positive for COVID-19.
Because students and adults in the class consistently wore their masks, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department will not be asking students to quarantine.
Any student or staff member who has questions or experiences symptoms may contact City-County Health. Free COVID-19 testing is available at the health department.
Due to privacy laws, district officials cannot release the identities of students or staff members.