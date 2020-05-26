President Trump asked American private companies to create and manufacture what is needed during this coronavirus time. What they've turned out is good quality. They know what to look for and use it in combination with things already tried and true and add to that a bit of ingenuity and risk!
Astute competitors quickly point out faults. Government offices are ensconced with red tape and regulations, and maybe bribes in various degrees. They can be further hand-tied by other agencies’ oversight, funding and egos. Thank God for politicians who are humble and wise enough to reach out to the private sector for assistance and remedies, and not waste precious time and talents.
Many people and businesses in the U.S. still choose to buy Chinese products because of low cost. Psychologically, using any mask creates a sense of doing something vs. nothing. But do not blame the Chinese, and others, for low-quality products. All countries have some, and people buy them with few regrets. They provide more conveniences and comfort for people otherwise unable to afford them. If a consumer does not like their quality, or the fact something is made elsewhere, buy it from another place.
I am frustrated when some of our government offices do not give approvals for many products, practices and services or do not give them quicker. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, “Cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year in the United States, including more than 41,000 deaths resulting from secondhand smoke exposure. This is about one in five deaths annually ... On average, smokers die 10 years earlier than nonsmokers.”
Our FDA oversees all tobacco products in the U.S. You can appreciate why I am therefore cautious about putting too much faith in so-called “experts,” waiting for any government office's approvals on products and/or procedures. The general public and nongovernment organizations can be more logical, efficient and cost-effective.
I feel comforted with President Trump looking both within and outside of the government for advice and guidance. It is smart, well-intended and the right thing to do.