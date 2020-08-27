Rodger McDaniel's Aug. 23 column – "Why should we tolerate those who won't wear a mask?" – struck a chord with me. A society makes rules for the common good.
Rev. McDaniel harkens back to the Legislature's decision to require child safety seats to protect Wyoming children. There were those who said, "The government can't tell me what to do!" The legislators, in their wisdom, passed the bill in spite of these cries. Why? Because it was in the community's best interest to protect our kids.
Now we have the same dilemma again. As we approach the start of school, will some take the position that "Laramie County School District 1 can't tell me what to do"? To attend school in person, our kids must wear masks, regardless of their parents' belief that their rights are being taken away.
My granddaughter will be a high school freshman this year. She cannot attend school virtually because she is in the International Baccalaureate program, which is not offered online. So her health will depend upon her wearing a mask for her classmates' safety and them wearing a mask for hers.
Her mother and I live in constant fear that this will not happen: She will get sick, and, regardless of reports to the contrary, kids do die from COVID-19. I am over 70 years old and an asthmatic. If she doesn't die, maybe I will.
So, like the child safety seats, the masks are a means of protecting our community. It upstages the cries of those who hold their individual "rights" above the greater good. The wearing of masks is not a law, but it is a moral decision that reflects one's values.
The Rev. McDaniel references the poet John Donne, who wrote, "Any man's death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind." So, let us take heed when we make our choice about masks. Are you a member of mankind, or someone who wants his/her "rights" more than my granddaughter's well-being, or mine, or yours?