CHEYENNE – A record number of coronavirus recoveries was reported by the state Friday, but the number of active cases in Wyoming still increased by 365.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus report, said 497 recoveries from confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, partially offsetting the 801 new confirmed cases also reported during the day.
When combined with 61 new probable cases, the state was left with 9,132 active cases, an increase of 365 from Thursday.
Natrona County had 1,710 active cases Friday; Laramie County had 1,434; Albany County had 1,404; Campbell County had 1,167; Fremont County had 664; Park had 407; Sheridan had 323; Sweetwater had 292; Goshen had 221; Uinta had 209; Lincoln had 190; Teton had 175; Weston had 173; Platte had 169; Carbon had 108; Crook had 102; Converse had 99; Johnson had 81; Big Horn had 55; Sublette had 53; Washakie had 52; Niobrara had 23, and Hot Springs had 21.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
All 23 of Wyoming’s counties reported new confirmed cases Friday, with Natrona County reporting the highest number at 145. Laramie County had 128 new cases.
The new cases brought the total number of confirmed cases seen in Wyoming since the first case was detected in March to 18,243.
The increase of 61 in probable cases brought the total seen since the pandemic began to 3,098.
Health Department figures showed that as of Friday, 12,082 people have recovered from the illness since mid-March.