CHEYENNE – A record number of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases was reported in the state Friday, driving the number of active cases above 3,100.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 381 new confirmed cases were reported Friday, a single-day total exceeding the previous record by more than 100. The previous single-day record for new cases was 251 on Oct. 19.
The Health Department also reported the number of probable cases increased Friday by 45, while the number of reported recoveries grew by 137, leaving the state with 3,120 active cases, an increase of 289 from Thursday.
Albany County had 487 active cases; Laramie County had 465; Natrona had 398; Campbell had 314; Fremont had 273; Park had 231; Sheridan had 228; Converse had 78; Lincoln had 73; Big Horn had 67; Platte had 66; Weston had 63; Carbon and Sweetwater had 55; Teton had 51; Goshen had 50; Uinta had 47; Crook had 39; Johnson had 26; Washakie had 25; Sublette had 19; Hot Springs had eight, and Niobrara had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
All but two of Wyoming’s counties – Niobrara and Platte – reported new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus Friday. Campbell County recorded 61 new cases, Laramie County saw 51, Albany County had 45 new cases, and Natrona County reported 43.
The growth in confirmed cases brought the total reported since the first case was diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March to 8,918.
The number of probable cases increased by 45 Friday to total 1,627 since the pandemic began.
Of the 10,545 people with confirmed or probable cases, 7,357 have recovered, the Health Department said, an increase of 137 from Thursday.