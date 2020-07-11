The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in one day grew by 43 on Saturday, setting a record for new cases of since the illness was first reported in Wyoming in mid-March.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said more than half of Wyoming’s counties reported new laboratory-confirmed cases, pushing the total number seen in Wyoming since the pandemic began to 1,488.
New cases were seen in Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Converse, Fremont, Johnson, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta and Washakie counties.
Laramie and Sweetwater counties saw the largest increase, with eight new cases reported in each county.
As of Saturday, the total number of cases seen during the pandemic was 341 in Fremont County; 212 in Laramie County; 163 in Uinta County; 135 in Natrona County; 126 in Sweetwater County; 123 in Teton County; 75 in Park County; 68 in Campbell; 44 in Albany; 38 in Washakie; 34 in Lincoln; 26 in Big Horn; 21 in Sheridan; 17 in Converse and Johnson counties; 16 in Carbon; nine in Hot Springs; seven in Crook and Goshen; four in Sublette; three in Platte, and one in Niobrara and Weston.
Department of Health case totals reflect the total number of cases reported since the first case was diagnosed March 12. They do not take into account recoveries or deaths.
The number of patients to recover through the course of the pandemic increased significantly Saturday, growing by 34 to total 1,361, including 1,085 patients with laboratory-confirmed cases and 276 with probable cases. A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient goes for three days without a fever and sees respiratory improvement.
A probable case is defined as one where the patient shows symptoms of coronavirus and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness. The number of probable cases seen since mid-March was 351 as of Saturday.
The number of active cases around the state increased as a result of the growth in new cases, rising by 15 on Saturday to total 457.
Laramie County saw an increase of three active cases, bringing the total to 77, with 212 laboratory-confirmed cases and 111 probable. There are 243 total recovered cases in Laramie County and three deaths.