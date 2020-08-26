CHEYENNE – The number of people to recover from laboratory-confirmed or probable coronavirus cases grew by 63 on Wednesday, pushing the number of active cases in the state down by 13.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said the number of people to recover from the illness since it was first diagnosed in Wyoming in March totaled 3,028 on Wednesday, meaning there are still 619 people sick with the disease – 13 fewer than Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, Carbon County had 127 active cases; Fremont had 94; Laramie had 75; Albany had 45; Park had 39; Natrona had 38; Sheridan had 37; Teton had 32; Campbell and Goshen had 28; Washakie had 17; Sweetwater had 16; Converse, Lincoln and Uinta had seven; Sublette had six; Hot Springs had five; Crook and Weston had four, and Big Horn, Johnson and Platte had one. Niobrara County continued to have no active cases.
The active cases were found in 536 people with laboratory-confirmed cases and 83 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The number of new confirmed cases in the state went up by 46, with reports of new cases in 13 counties. Fremont County saw the largest increase in cases at nine. The increase puts the number of laboratory-confirmed cases seen since mid-March at 3,684.
The number of probable cases, those where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested, went up by four to total 549 seen since the pandemic began.
Of the 3,684 people to be infected since mid-March, 3,028 have recovered, including 2,562 people with confirmed cases and 466 people with probable cases.