CHEYENNE – An increase of 275 in the number of reported recoveries among patients with confirmed or probable coronavirus cases pushed the number of active cases below 900 on Monday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 150 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases and seven new probable cases.
At the same time, the state received reports of 275 recoveries, leaving it with 869 active cases, a decline of 118 from Sunday.
Teton County had 180 active cases Monday; Fremont County had 109; Natrona County had 80; Sheridan County had 75; Laramie had 59; Sweetwater had 53; Uinta had 50; Campbell and Park had 39; Albany had 34; Carbon had 32; Lincoln had 24; Big Horn had 22; Sublette had 15; Converse had 14; Goshen had 13; Platte had 12; Weston had 10; Washakie had four; Crook and Johnson had two, and Niobrara had one.
Hot Springs County had no active coronavirus cases as of Monday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 16 counties, with Fremont County reporting the highest number at 26. Sweetwater County had 24 new cases.
The increase in the number of confirmed and probable case brought the total number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March to 52,784.
Of those, 51,291 have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Health Department figures.