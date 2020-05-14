The "reopening of Wyoming" is coming at precisely the wrong time, and it will hurt us. Badly.
Wyoming has seen no reduction in new COVID-19 infections or hospitalizations. In fact, the pace is increasing – violating the criteria in EVERY expertly drafted list of requirements for the abandonment of "stay-at-home" orders (which our governor, for unsound political reasons, never fully imposed to start with).
Because the spread to our state was delayed by four to six weeks relative to major cities such as New York, we're still heading up the curve. Gordon's ill-advised, ill-timed actions will accelerate the spread and sharpen the peak. They will virtually guarantee that our health-care facilities will be strained and people will die unnecessarily.
The reckless, defiant attitudes of many Wyoming residents – fed by disinformation outlets such as Faux News – will make things yet worse. In Walmart today, even during early hours reserved for seniors and the vulnerable, I was amazed to see that customers were not following the ubiquitous social distancing directions posted in the aisles and on floors. One particularly rude (and unmasked) woman even swore at me when I very politely asked her to do so.
My wife and I have made a point of ordering take-out from local restaurants we frequent as encouragement not to restart table service, which would endanger them, their employees and the public and perhaps lead to a future hard lockdown that would harm them even more. But too many are reopening to patrons who, again, are not taking proper precautions.
Our safety will be further compromised by the lack of testing of asymptomatic individuals.
Yesterday, in downtown Laramie, I encountered a young college student who was wearing neither gloves nor a mask and was not keeping a safe distance from others. When I asked why, she replied, "Haven't you heard? We're reopening! It's over!"
Nothing could be farther from the truth. The crisis has only just begun.