WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after introducing The Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act, legislation that will continue the telehealth policies implemented by the Trump administration and through the CARES Act, while advancing access to emerging technology for seniors especially in rural areas:
“This bill will allow seniors to utilize telehealth services even after the emergency declaration has ended. COVID-19 presented unprecedented challenges, one being the facilitation of a safe environment for our seniors to receive high-quality health care. Congress has worked with the Trump administration to remove many of the barriers that prevented seniors from utilizing telehealth services from the safety of their homes. As a result, telehealth use among seniors has continued to rise, and this legislation would continue this successful trend well after the pandemic is over, while allowing Medicare to adapt to the ever-changing innovation in medical technology.”
Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., and Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., are serving as original co-sponsors of this legislation.
Upon introduction of the bill, the Wyoming Hospital Association issued the following statement:
“Wyoming Hospital Association is very grateful that Congresswoman Cheney is bringing this legislation forward. Access to care by utilizing RHCs and FQHCs to deliver telehealth has been one of the good things to come through COVID. In a rural state, these health care delivery locations are incredibly important in allowing patients to receive care, and having adequate and allowable reimbursement for these services makes incredible sense. We have learned a great deal during the pandemic, and access to care while keeping people in their communities is extremely important.”
In addition, the Wyoming Primary Care Association also issued support for this legislation, stating the following:
“The Wyoming Primary Care Association supports this bill as an important step in the delivery of health care through telehealth. Wyoming federally qualified health centers located in some of the most rural parts of the U. S. moved quickly to provide care to their patients through telehealth during the pandemic. We thank Congresswoman Cheney for her bill to make the telehealth waivers permanent.”