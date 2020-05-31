In the end, it was the only logical choice. That didn’t make it any easier.
It also didn’t make Wednesday’s announcement any less stunning or surreal. As we and more than 2,600 other viewers watched the livestream on the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel, Gov. Mark Gordon stood at a podium in his conference room with tears in his eyes. Men wearing cowboy hats, Western shirts bearing their event’s logo and cloth face coverings stood silently behind him.
Canceling Cheyenne Frontier Days and five other major rodeos scheduled for June and July across Wyoming seemed inevitable almost from the day Gordon imposed the first public health orders related to the COVID-19 virus back in March. But, like the men and women who ultimately made the decision to pull the plug for this year, we held out hope that somehow, some way the shows would go on.
But it just wasn’t possible. As CFD President and CEO Tom Hirsig said at the news conference, how do you have parades, carnivals, street dances and night shows while practicing social distancing? Even if you could somehow force people to sit six feet apart in the grandstands, how do you ensure everyone is staying safe and not spreading the highly contagious novel coronavirus in other locations?
How do you make sure people from all over the country (and possibly the world) aren’t bringing more cases of the virus into the Cowboy State, which has – blessedly – had much fewer cases than most of the rest of the country? Or, in the alternative, how do you convince people to come out to Frontier Park, enjoy some food and adult beverages, and at the same time make them feel comfortable they’re safe and not contributing to the global pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 people in this country in the past three months?
How do you protect the 2,500-plus volunteers essential to putting on the event – many of whom are in the high-risk, over-60 age group – from contracting the virus?
The answer to all those questions, of course, is you can’t.
So, after six weeks of analyzing the situation from every angle in an attempt to keep the tradition alive, the decision was made. No competition or concerts at Frontier Park this summer. No Indian Village dancers or Old Frontier Town vendors. No parades or pancake breakfasts.
Mr. Gordon said what we’ve all been thinking for weeks, “This coronavirus thing sucks ...”
So what now? Well, to use another well-known Western idiom, it’s time to circle the wagons. Two obvious threats make this defensive action imperative. First, of course, is the virus itself. We need to continue to do the right things – yes, including wearing masks in public to protect others – to keep COVID-19 at bay. If there’s one message this week’s announcement should send loud and clear, it’s that this virus is a serious concern.
But the related danger, and the main impact of canceling events that usually bring tens of thousands of visitors to Wyoming, is the negative impact it will have on many local businesses, as well as less sales tax revenue to local and state government entities. Fewer tourists means less outside money coming in. But it doesn’t have to mean a death knell for local entrepreneurs or severe impacts on local nonprofits that depend on government help.
We encourage everyone with financial means during these incredibly difficult times to show the Frontier Days spirit, even if CFD isn’t happening this year. Make it a priority to buy local as much as you possibly can. If you can wait a few days for the local store to get the item you need, rather than ordering it from Amazon, do it. If you didn’t really need that government stimulus check, and you haven’t done so already, spread the wealth among those who are struggling. Take the amount you usually spend at CFD each year and spend it at local restaurants and mom-and-pop shops instead.
Sure, we could sit around praying for more help from the federal government. And maybe it will come – for both small businesses and local governments. But that’s not the Wyoming way. No, it’s time to take the bull by the horns, and support our friends and neighbors in every way possible.
If there’s one thing Cheyenne Frontier Days has taught us all these many years, it’s that when a lot of people work together toward one goal, they can achieve great things. If we can come together every year to show 200,000 people a great time, we can certainly work together to make sure our city and state are healthy enough to hold these events a year from now.
Yes, it’s shocking and heartbreaking to have to break such a longstanding tradition by canceling Frontier Days. And the reality may not truly sink in until the last full week in July, when the streets of Cheyenne are quieter than they’ve been in more than 12 decades.
But one thing is almost certain: At some point, the crowds will be back, the chutes will reopen, the pancakes will sail through the air, and the sound of horses’ hooves clacking on downtown pavement will once again float through the warm summer morning air.
The cowboy known as the “Daddy of ’em All” may have been bucked off shy of the 8-second buzzer this year, but he will ride again.