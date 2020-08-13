CHEYENNE – In an effort to make housing assistance available to more people, the Wyoming Community Development Authority has modified rules for its temporary eviction relief program, and residents are encouraged to apply.
The eviction program run by the WCDA initially saw lower demand than expected, partially due to rules that made it difficult for people to qualify for much funding. The program required applicants to cover a 30% copay, meaning they were only eligible for aid to supplement housing expenses exceeding 30% of their income.
The amended rules, which WCDA Executive Director Scott Hoversland announced in a press conference Wednesday, will instead require a 10% copay – a much lower threshold that will allow more people to qualify.
The maximum payment, which was initially capped at $2,000 per applicant, was also raised to allow for individual distributions of up to $3,000.
“If you have applied before, please go back on and reapply,” Hoversland said. “You may be eligible under the new rules in our program.”
The changes to the program are now reflected on the WCDA website, which can be found at wyomingcda.com. People with questions can also call the housing assistance entity at 307-253-1089.
A substantial pot of money remains available for those in need of housing aid. During their special session in May, Wyoming lawmakers appropriated $15 million in federal stimulus money for the new program, but as of Wednesday, only about $369,000 of those funds had been distributed.