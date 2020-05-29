CHEYENNE – After she finished eighth grade, Cheyenne East student River Brown dove head first into volunteering for Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Even though she was a youth volunteer, Brown worked days as long as 12 hours, trying to get her hands on as many volunteer opportunities as possible.
CFD 2020 was supposed to be Brown’s last year as a youth volunteer before climbing the ranks, but the coronavirus pandemic caused the unprecedented cancellation of Cheyenne’s largest event.
For her, the biggest thing she’ll be missing out on is the memories.
“That is what truly being a volunteer is – making memories and meeting new people that you build bonds and friendships with,” Brown said Thursday.
Each year, more than 2,500 volunteers are the driving force behind the “Daddy of 'em All.” Like many of the volunteers, CFD CEO Tom Hirsig has attended the rodeo every year since he was born, and realized the gravity of this decision for everyone that participates.
At a Wednesday news conference, he announced the cancellation alongside Gov. Mark Gordon.
“Most of the leaders in this event are volunteers and spend many hours planning their events. This was not the season they were hoping for,” Hirsig said at the news conference.
“All their planning will go unrecognized this year, but hopefully, in each community, they will be thanked for their hard work and effort.”
Since the mid-1930s, the Heels of Cheyenne Frontier Days – the honorary group of longtime volunteers – have given their time and energy toward planning and executing CFD. Cindy Braden currently heads the Heels, working her way up after more than 30 years of volunteering.
“It’s just the Cheyenne thing to do. You volunteer, and you support the community and your neighbors,” Braden said.
This summer, for the first time ever, volunteers won’t get to share meals after a hard day’s work, and the efforts that were already put toward CFD won’t be seen to completion. Though she said the situation is heartbreaking for the city and volunteers, Braden said it will be like “a big family reunion” once CFD gets back into full swing.
For longtime Cheyenne Frontier Days volunteer Doc Schroeder, this will be the first July in more than 40 years that he’s going to have to find something to do.
Since 1975, Schroeder has volunteered on various committees, immersing himself in CFD from May to mid-August every single year. Though it was hard news to hear, he said the tough decision of canceling CFD for the first time ever was the right one for the safety of attendees and volunteers.
“The people that are in charge of Cheyenne Frontier Days really know what they’re doing,” Schroeder said. “A person’s health, vitality and well-being far outweighs any other consideration that we could have, although my heart certainly goes out to the merchants and employees, and to our businesses who are going to be significantly affected by this decision.”
From the parades to the rodeos to the night shows, CFD volunteers impact almost every aspect of Frontier Days. And according to Jamie Fowler, who has been volunteering with CFD since 1992, the majority of those volunteers are over age 60, making them at higher risk for complications from COVID-19.
Longtime volunteer Bill Gentle, who is 70 years old, questioned whether he would participate at all this year due to the health risks before CFD was canceled.
“It’s all about the volunteers. Yes, we’ve got people that come in from all over the world to enjoy Cheyenne Frontier Days, but without the volunteers as the workforce for putting it on, you just can’t have it,” Fowler said.
But still, understanding the need to prioritize health and safety doesn’t lessen the blow of CFD’s cancellation for the volunteers who return year after year to keep the history of CFD strong. The camaraderie and friendship exhibited at CFD are what Fowler said he’ll miss most this summer.
“I look forward to friends and volunteers that come in truly from all over the world, and that’s what you really miss out on,” he said.