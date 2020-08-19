Every time one turns on the TV, we are met with the statement “We are all in this together!” But are we?
With the small list of issues that can and will come up, I am wondering if district administrators and board members would be willing to come into the schools and help with cleaning, supervision, etc., and be exposed to the same dangers that students, staff and school administrators are taking.
Would it be out of order to ask that every administrator in the central office, as well as all board members, spend a CONSIDERABLE amount of their day in the classroom to help curb these issues?
As a former classroom teacher, I remember the times that central office administrators would visit the schools. I also remember the very few times that the school board would visit. The times they did visit, there were “certain” classrooms that they would visit, leaving the others without a visit.
Yes, it is time for everyone to work together for our kids’ sake. It has been said that change will only occur when several persons share the same concerns. Therefore, I implore all of you to call your local school board members to not only get involved in the school process themselves, but to assure central administrators get involved, as well.
As stated earlier, the district is trying its best to help our students, but I sincerely believe that they will only see the issues if they are present in the schools to see and help what is definitely occurring in our classrooms. This should have been done all along, but especially now that we are involved in serious issues that could mean life and death.
The question remains: “Are we all in this together?”