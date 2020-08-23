CHEYENNE – When Kayla Ketterling found out she’d been named a national officer for SkillsUSA earlier this summer, she was sitting in her family living room, surrounded by the people who’d helped her get there.
“We heard my name called, and everyone was literally jumping for joy,” said Ketterling, who will start her senior year at Cheyenne’s Central High later this month. “It was a really good feeling knowing that all of my hard work over the past three years had paid off. Being able to lead on the national level will be really meaningful work.”
Founded in 1965, SkillsUSA is a national organization that partners with students, educators and industry leaders to prepare students with personal, workplace and technical skills.
Although specific positions on the national leadership team will not be announced until later this fall, Ketterling said she’s focused on growing the organization’s student participation numbers this year. Like many organizations navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, most of those efforts will be carried out virtually.
“I was definitely concerned that we wouldn’t be able to connect with people and create friendships because we don’t have the downtime to get to know each other,” she said. “But we actually have more opportunities to connect with people than in the past, using technology, even when we’re not in the same place.”
Ketterling, who is the immediate past president of Wyoming’s SkillsUSA chapter, first got involved with the organization during her freshman year. One of her older brothers had taken some engineering classes there, and it sparked her interest.
“I’ve always been a math and science person, so I thought engineering seemed like a good fit,” said Ketterling, who added that growing up with two older brothers shaped her mindset that she “could do anything the boys could do – and probably even do it better.”
Brian Stevenson, who is Ketterling’s engineering teacher and the faculty sponsor for Central’s SkillsUSA chapter, saw leadership potential in her from the beginning. He took her and a few other students to the SkillsUSA state conference a few years ago. Since then, Ketterling has taken on several projects with SkillsUSA, including helping Central’s chapter organize an alumni banquet and wall of fame, which won the chapter a national award earlier this year.
“She’s very self-motivated,” said Stevenson, who was there to congratulate her on her big win. “She knows how to handle disagreements or conflicts between members. She makes sure that everyone is heard and knows they have an opportunity to voice their concerns before decisions are made.”
Janie Wilcox, the state director of Wyoming’s SkillsUSA chapter, has known Kayla since kindergarten. She, too, came to the election watch party, confident that Ketterling’s campaign would be a success.
“As soon as she told me she wanted to run for national office, I just knew she would get it,” said Wilcox, who recalled the enormous buzz around Ketterling’s performance during her campaign for national office.
“My phone started blowing up because other state directors were listening to her speak about her platform. State directors from California and Ohio were texting me, saying, ‘That Kayla Ketterling. Wow.’”
Wilcox said she’s seen Ketterling transform from a reserved, thoughtful young woman into a dynamic leader.
“I would never underestimate what she’s going to do,” Wilcox said about Ketterling, who is considering a career in mechanical engineering, but maintains other interests in welding and archery. “One thing I do know is that girl will never be chained to a desk.”
Ketterling said she’s not sure exactly what she sees herself doing for a career yet, but hopes college will help her discover her niche.
“I just haven’t quite found what I love,” she said. “But one thing I’ve learned through this SkillsUSA journey is that I might not always know where I want to end up, but I will end up in the right place.”