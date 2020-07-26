In his editorial "America Can't Afford Another Shutdown Due To Coronavirus," Sen. Barrasso quickly notes he is a physician and his method is "trust the science and the data" and "we can't open recklessly and all at once." He then shifts direction, and with great optimism notes the disease is becoming manageable, and we can shift our primary focus to further opening up and economic recovery.
Unfortunately, Sen. Barrasso has made a huge misjudgment on one unalterable fact: You can't control anything, much less the economy, until you control the virus. Current state and national public health data tell the tale. Egged on by President Trump and Republican leadership, many states opened up before criteria were met. The most aggressive governors were hailed as heroes. Their states are all too familiar: Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, California, Texas and Arizona among others.
Crowds gathered, masks were inconvenient, social distancing awkward and disease severity underrated. That gave COVID all the room it needed, and these states are now national and international horror stories. We are back up to a thousand deaths per day and 200,000 likely by the election (more dead than three Vietnam Wars).
Sen. Barrasso should note the speed of the coronavirus: 99 days to hit 1 million infected, 43 days to 2 million, 28 days to 3 million, and 4 million in roughly 14 days. Yes, 5 million jobs did return, but for 17 straight weeks an average of 1 million new Americans filed for unemployment as the disease spread.
The results are in and clearly disastrous for pushing opening, skipping criteria and ignoring inconvenient truths. We need national bipartisan policies in many areas of this war. Policies that are recommended and driven by science and knowledge.
Too many have abdicated their responsibilities of leadership, accountability and obligations to the American people. Over six months have been wasted and tens of thousands are dying unnecessarily. Be pro life!