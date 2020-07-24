The U.S. Postal Service faces a severe budget crisis – long in the making – at a crucial time.
First, some history: It’s the ONLY federal agency created by the Second Continental Congress in 1775. Benjamin Franklin was the first postmaster. The Founders knew that to have communication among residents of a democracy, the nation needed a reliable means of transporting ideas, namely a mail service.
Second, taxpayers do not fund the USPS. It has always operated in the black with its own income. In 1970, “President Richard Nixon changed the USPS from a Cabinet department into an independent government agency. The idea was for the Postal Service to run more like a corporation, with direct congressional oversight, but without taxpayer funding” (Casey Cep, New Yorker, May 2, 2020).
A second budgetary blow came in 2006, when “Republicans in a lame-duck session of Congress passed a law preventing the Postal Service from raising its rates for regular mail service by more than the Consumer Price Index,” (Cep) even though operating expenses continue to rise.
The third financial hit came in the same 2006 law “mandating that the Postal Service pre-fund its employee-pension and retirement costs, including health care, not just for one year, but for the next 75 years – an even more crippling requirement. The year that mandate passed, the USPS had $900 million dollars in profits. It has not had a profitable year since” (Cep). The annual cost to fund the pension account is $5 billion, thus making the USPS a juicy target for privatization. Remember the Bush/Cheney Walter Reed hospital privatization fiasco?
Now, Louis DeJoy, the millionaire Trump donor and Postmaster General (the first in 40 years to NOT come up through the USPS ranks), announced drastic cost-cutting, which includes eliminating overtime pay, thus causing major delivery delays. This is significant, especially for initiatives to expand voter participation through mail-in ballots.
In February, the U.S. House passed a bill eliminating the 75-year prefund pension/retirement fund. It languishes in the U.S. Senate. The House also passed a third COVID relief bill, which contains much-needed, one-time funding for the USPS. The Senate stalls.