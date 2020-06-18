CHEYENNE – Wyoming Main Street, the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce and the Wyoming Economic Development Association announced the launch of a statewide campaign encouraging a safe return to retail shopping.
Shop Smart, Shop Safe provides business recovery resources and free marketing ideas and materials designed to help business owners make their customers feel safe and comfortable enough to return to shopping in their stores after the COVID-19 shutdowns, according to a news release.
“Wyoming did a great job getting out the message about the importance of staying home and flattening the curve of COVID-19,” Wyoming Main Street Program Manager Linda Klinck said in the release. “Now, as restrictions are lifting and businesses are opening back up, business owners are finding their customers are nervous to come back out. So, we’re providing a resource kit to help ease their customers’ minds and safely bring them back out to their shops.”
Materials include:
• Shop Smart logo and customized local logos
• Window clings (provided by Wyoming Main Street)
• Business recovery checklist
• Marketing checklist
• Window flyer and social media assets
• Social media caption ideas
Window clings are available free of charge for businesses and organizations in Wyoming. To obtain free window clings, contact Program Manager Linda Klinck at linda.klinck@wyo.gov.
For the other materials mentioned above, including the checklists, flyer and logos, please visit www.wyomingbusiness.org/shopsafe.
In addition, Wyoming Main Street, in coordination with local Main Streets and other community organizations, is hosting “Wyo Wednesdays” as part of the Shop Smart, Shop Safe campaign.
Wyo Wednesday will be on the first Wednesday of each month and will encourage shoppers to explore and support their downtown businesses. Local Main Streets and other community organizations around the state will host promotions and events. Check out your local Main Street’s social media or website to see what is happening in your community, such as promotions at downtown businesses, events or other activities.
The series will continue throughout the summer with a different theme each month, starting with “Locally Made” in July. A flyer template for businesses, a list of businesses producing goods locally and promotion ideas for businesses are available on the Shop Smart website.