I'm having a hard trying to make sense of our so-called City Council leaders. They are showing no responsibility for the control of a deadly outbreak that's rising every day.
There is no way social distancing can be obtained at a Fridays on the Plaza concert at the depot, and what businesses would gain from a nighttime event? You can only still have a certain number of people at one time in the businesses that might be open.
I'm sure this would end up being like the recent baseball games – has anyone done a headcount lately?
Thank you, Mayor Orr and Pete Laybourn for showing some common sense.