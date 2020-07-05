Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Morning sunshine followed by isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.