The COVID-19 virus has brought unprecedented changes to all of us. It is a difficult balance between the health of the public and the health of the economy. This letter addresses the health of the economy.
The U.S. government has passed two bills in an effort to help individuals that are adversely affected by this economy. While it is greatly appreciated, it is not enough. I heard this morning that they estimated 100,000 businesses will not reopen due to this epidemic. If each of these employers only had an average of 20 employees, that is 2 million employees out of work.
The government is slowly starting to allow some businesses to reopen, but many of the rules continue to strangle the small businesses. Most businesses do not have the luxury of excess capacity. The space they occupy demands that they operate at close to capacity just to cover expenses. By passing an order that says they can operate at 25-50% capacity due to social distancing is not really helping because their expenses are increasing (utilities, payroll, supplies), but their income is not anywhere near adequate to cover those expenses. All you are doing is easing the stranglehold so they suffocate slower.
The small business owner is bearing the brunt of this epidemic. Government workers, teachers, large company employees, etc. are still getting paid. Some small employers are doing OK, if they are in fast food, grocery stores, etc., but many are just trying to survive. They can’t sleep at night, they are worried sick about their employees, and they are worried about what they will do and how they will feed their families if they don’t make it.
These people need help! Not from more government giveaways that ultimately require tons of paperwork, but from relaxing the restrictions so they can get back to work. They can continue wearing masks, washing hands, sanitizing surfaces, providing sanitizer, taking temperatures or anything else that makes sense, but let them open up.