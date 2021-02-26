Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County Counties including the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, and Wheatland. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk for vehicle blow overs. Patchy blowing snow may reduce visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&