CHEYENNE – The Paycheck Protection Program exclusively opened applications Wednesday for small businesses with 20 employees or fewer and sole proprietors, as part of a Biden administration effort to make relief distribution more equitable.
That priority period ends March 10, at which point larger businesses will be able to apply with a March 31 deadline. Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce CEO Dale Steenbergen said that window of opportunity and change in distribution – which was previously first-come, first-served – will help local businesses survive.
“Being able to define a time where small businesses can get their toe in the door is a pretty big deal, and has been a goal since way back, even in the summer, on these programs,” Steenbergen said. “With our Chamber of Commerce, 90% of our members are small businesses; most of our businesses don't have more than 20 full-time employees.”
Funding for those small businesses comes from the additional $325 million approved for the Paycheck Protection Program at the end of 2020, as part of the second stimulus package. The program helps businesses maintain current staffing levels by offering forgivable loans largely for employee wages.
A number of other changes to the program were announced Monday, which National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti and U.S. Chamber Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley laid out in a chamber webinar Thursday.
Going forward, those with non-fraud related felonies and defaulted student loans will no longer be excluded from the relief program run by the Small Business Administration. U.S. residents without proper documentation can also apply using an individual Taxpayer Identification Number.
Perhaps more important for Wyoming, Bradley said small businesses whose loans will be $150,000 or less don’t need to show proof of loss in gross receipts this time around, which will speed up the application process. He said that includes businesses that spend $60,000 or less on payroll each month, and when it comes time for loan forgiveness, these smaller borrowers will have a simplified, one-page form.
Ramamurti said pushing relief for those kinds of businesses is one of the focuses of the president’s changes.
“The president has been clear that his goal is to make sure that relief money gets to the very smallest businesses, the mom-and-pop businesses,” Ramamurti said. “What we've seen in previous rounds of small business relief since this pandemic started is that getting to those very small businesses has been hard. We all know that some of these small businesses don't necessarily have lawyers and accountants on staff.”
Steenbergen also pointed out the lack of resources that some smaller businesses have had to overcome in the application processes. But fortunately for those in the Cowboy State, local banks and credit unions worked hard to bridge that gap.
Lenders in Cheyenne and Laramie County proactively called their member businesses so they could round up all necessary information, even before applications were being accepted in the first round. Some lenders worked diligently to submit applications the same day they were received.
“It's incumbent on everyone, including lenders, to try and play their part,” Ramamurti said. “That means going out and trying to find people in the community that they serve who need help, that are eligible for help, and (start) working with those people to make sure that they can get PPP.”
According to the Wall Street Journal, community banks with under $10 billion in assets approved about 60% of the Paycheck Protection Program loans in the first round of funding.
With those lending efforts, 13,550 forgivable PPP loans were given to Wyoming businesses, totaling $1 billion. The average Paycheck Protection Program loan in the state is about $77,000, and the biggest chunk of PPP loans in Wyoming went to support activities for oil and gas operations, totaling 7% of all loans.
For the team at Automotive Repair Specialists, the money really came in handy during the initial shutdown last Spring. ARS Officer Manager Debbie Adams said their mechanics are paid based on the work they do, which slowed significantly with the first public health orders.
Even though they stayed open as an essential business and offered accommodations like contactless service, Adams said, “When a lot of things around town shut down, people didn't realize we were open.”
The first PPP loan allowed ARS to supplement mechanics’ pay when the shutdown hit hard and keep staff on through summer. Adams said fortunately, with how business has been, they don’t plan on applying for a second draw.
Some businesses that received a first PPP loan are eligible for a second draw, and any small businesses that have not received a first loan are highly encouraged to apply during the priority period. Businesses can receive a PPP loan through their lenders.
For more details on eligibility, PPP lenders and the program changes under President Biden, watch the full webinar from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce at tinyurl.com/ChamberPPPupdate.