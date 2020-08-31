CHEYENNE – Teachers and students at Cheyenne's Goins Elementary were all smiles for the first day of school – or at least that’s what their frequent squints indicated.
It’s impossible to know for sure, because everyone was wearing a face mask, which is part of Laramie County School District 1’s strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19 and, ideally, keep schools open for in-person learning.
At Goins, most students and their parents had already arrived at the school by 8 a.m. for the usual slate of first-day picture-taking and goodbye kisses. But students also got in line for a new tradition: temperature checks.
Kayston Brooks, a general paraprofessional for the school, was waiting at the front door with a thermometer and a big jug of hand sanitizer. If any student’s body temperature reads higher than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit – high temperatures are a symptom of COVID-19 – they get a secondary screening “in case they ran to school and got real hot from that,” she said. From there, school officials would take a closer look at their symptoms and determine if they need to be sent home.
As of Monday morning, not one student’s temperature warranted a second screening at Goins, according to Brooks, who is also responsible for ongoing sanitization of tables, chairs and other frequently touched surfaces.
“I know everyone is very worried about the virus. But here at Goins, everyone is still happy and excited to be here,” Brooks said. “I love seeing all of the kids. It’s so fun to see them all smiling under their masks. I know they can see me smiling back.”
Five-year-old Nico Tomas was one of the students who waited in Brooks’ temperature check line before rushing inside to meet his new classmates.
According to his mother, Ashley Tomas, Nico was up at 5 a.m. Monday, brimming with excitement.
“From the second they took him out of school last year, you could just see how much he missed his friends and teachers,” said Tomas. She got a preview of in-person learning when her son attended the district-run Summer Academy a few weeks ago. Although Tomas was “a little nervous at first,” seeing the expression on the face of her son, who “almost had tears in his eyes when he saw all of his little buddies,” made “sending him back for in-person school this year a no-brainer.”
Last March, at the onset of the pandemic, Goins and every other school in the district swiftly ceased physical operations and transitioned to remote learning for the remainder of the academic year. This summer, the district came up with a state-approved plan that calls for social distancing, sanitization, temperature checks and mask-wearing when social distancing is not possible. Individual schools tailored the district-wide plan to fit the needs of their buildings, and each unrolled those plans this week.
“Everyone goes into this work to be with students,” Goins Elementary Principal Amanda Hall said through her personalized black face mask. She used bright pink decals to iron her name on one side and the phrase “stronger together” on the other.
“After not having kids in our building for six months, we’re ready for them to come back,” said Hall, who added that for the first time in her career, she was excited to get stuck behind a school bus on the way to work Monday morning.
Since Goins operated a summer academy, Hall’s staff has already had several weeks to prepare for educating youngsters in a pandemic.
“At this point, we have every possible procedure and precaution in place to make sure students are safe and that school can stay open,” said Hall, who noted that although kids can still eat lunch in the cafeteria, the tables and chairs are set farther apart than usual. “I feel good about where we are.”
There’s always the possibility that the school could shut down again – if the health department deems it necessary to contain the virus. So, Hall’s team has already been working to integrate the necessary technology into their in-person lessons to make a quick transition to remote learning more “seamless” than last year.
For now, though, her staff is ready to move forward with normal classroom teaching, even though the face masks that students and employees must wear – at almost all times – are a constant reminder that this year is anything but normal.
The district has previously stated that noncompliance with the mandatory face mask policy could result in formal discipline.
“We’re going to use masks as a teaching opportunity. Some of it will just be them getting used to it and getting into the routine,” Hall said.
“We have created mask-free zones in all of our classrooms. We realize that students and teachers might need a break from it, so we’ve carved a little time and space throughout the day to do that.” Hall and other educators described the mask-free zones as a boundary that’s at least 6 feet away from other students on all sides.
Allison Schuetz, a second grade teacher at Goins, said she’s prepared for whatever this school year brings, but welcomes the idea of being mask-free for a few moments during the day if it means a chance to make a personal connection with her students.
“Obviously, there’s some anxiety,” said Schuetz, who is expecting her first child in the coming months. “But the best part of all of this is that we’re back with kids – even though we can’t always see their masked smiles.”