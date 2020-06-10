CHEYENNE – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants will now be able to use their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards for online food shopping at Walmart and Amazon.

This change comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and aims to help participants shop safely from their homes and promote social distancing, said Corrine Livers, economic security programs administrator for the Wyoming Department of Family Services, in a news release. The family will still need to pay any delivery fees on their own.

About 13,000 Wyoming families use this program, according to the DFS release.

