CHEYENNE – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants will now be able to use their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards for online food shopping at Walmart and Amazon.
This change comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and aims to help participants shop safely from their homes and promote social distancing, said Corrine Livers, economic security programs administrator for the Wyoming Department of Family Services, in a news release. The family will still need to pay any delivery fees on their own.
About 13,000 Wyoming families use this program, according to the DFS release.