CHEYENNE – Some COVID-19 vaccination sites in Laramie County are maintaining wait lists in the event that they have extra doses at the end of the day.
Although the priority is people who are already eligible for the two-phase vaccine, people who do not yet meet the criteria can also put themselves on the lists – and possibly get vaccinated early.
That’s what happened to a handful of lucky Laramie County residents last Saturday. North Star Pharmacy and Infusion was facilitating a one-day vaccination clinic and had planned on administering 1,170 doses to scheduled patients – who fell into one of the eligible categories – but staff and volunteers ended up with 41 extra doses.
“In a typical vial of the Pfizer vaccine, there are six doses, but sometimes you’re able to pull a seventh dose, and obviously you don’t want to waste that,” Amy Schmidt, co-owner of North Star, said, explaining that once a vial is opened, a health care provider only has about five hours to administer it before it’s no longer effective.
At the end of the day Saturday, she started calling people on the wait list, making sure none of the doses went to waste. Word got out, and within minutes, people were lining up in hopes of getting a shot.
“We’re filling our appointments with people who meet the current criteria, but in the event that you were to pull the seventh dose, the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants you to get that in an arm instead of wasting it,” Schmidt said. “Anybody can be on the wait list. Our waiting list on Saturday consisted of over 1,700 people.”
Right now, people who fit into subgroups one through nine in Phase 1b of the Wyoming Department of Health’s vaccination schedule, which includes public transit workers and those with certain underlying medical conditions, are eligible for the vaccine.
To date, the Wyoming Department of Health, reports that 95,412 Wyomingites have received the first dose of the vaccine and 54,944 have received the full course.
“People within priority groups are most important at this time,” Kim Deti, public information officer for the department, said in an email. “But it is better to get that vaccine into someone’s arm, rather than losing that resource, if it’s not possible to connect with individuals within the local, current priority groups.”
But getting on a wait list doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll get a call for an early vaccination appointment.
Amy Surdam, area manager for Stitches Acute Care Center in Cheyenne, said they don’t see an abundance of extra doses, but rather “a handful here and there,” mostly as a result of people scheduling appointments at multiple locations and not canceling once they’ve received a shot elsewhere.
“It can be a scramble at the end of the day to find people to vaccinate,” she said.
When that happens, Stitches starts calling people from its wait list – which anyone can sign up for – asking them if they can come in to get a shot before it expires.
“We definitely try to find someone who is already scheduled or someone who is on the wait list that qualifies,” Surdam said. “In the event that doesn’t happen, on rare occasion we would find someone else on the wait list to take the shot, rather than dispose of it.”
If you’re interested in finding out how to get on a vaccine wait list, call one of the several vaccination sites in Laramie County for more information.