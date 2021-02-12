CHEYENNE – Wyomingites looking for health insurance will have an additional opportunity to sign up for Affordable Care Act coverage from Feb. 15 to May 15 on HealthCare.gov.
In light of the exceptional challenges and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Biden signed an executive order on Jan. 28 that created a three-month special enrollment period to give Americans greater access to health insurance, including those who lost their jobs or their insurance coverage as part of the fallout from the pandemic.
Individuals currently covered under a Marketplace plan will be able to change to any plan available in Wyoming without being restricted to the same level of coverage as their current plan.
Insurance Commissioner Jeff Rude said, “This additional enrollment period will help ensure Wyoming residents have access to comprehensive health insurance that protects them from preexisting conditions. The need for health insurance is critical, but many Wyomingites are not aware of the subsidies that may be available to help them obtain coverage.”
A new report from The Urban Institute shows that those newly losing employer-sponsored insurance may have little prior experience with obtaining health insurance coverage and have little understanding of the subsidies that may be available to them. This report found that nearly half of uninsured adults familiar with Marketplace health plans had not looked for information, most frequently because of cost concerns and a lack of familiarity with the options available to them.
The Marketplace’s annual open enrollment period for 2021 coverage ended Dec. 15, 2020, and since then individuals could get coverage only if they experienced a life event that qualified them to apply for a special enrollment period. The new three-month enrollment period is open to all eligible applicants who want to apply for coverage or change their existing coverage for any reason; applicants won’t be required to provide documentation of a qualifying event (e.g., loss of a job or birth of a child).
Note that even after the special enrollment period ends on May 15, individuals who experience qualifying life-changing events will be eligible to enroll for marketplace coverage through a traditional SEP, but this enrollment period is open to anyone without having to meet a qualifying event.
Wyoming is one of 36 states that use HealthCare.gov for eligible residents to sign up for coverage. More than 26,000 Wyomingites signed up for 2021 coverage during the recent open enrollment period. For additional information or for assistance with enrollment contact Enroll Wyoming or call Wyoming 2-1-1.