CHEYENNE – There will be a special meeting of the city of Cheyenne’s Governing Body held remotely at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
Information and links for public access can be found on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video of the meeting will also be available on the city’s Facebook page.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider an amendment to Resolution No. 6090 to include a total amount of allocated funds as $7,927,585.00 for the city of Cheyenne to apply for CARES Act and other federally available funds to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you would like to provide public comment, you will need to login using the Zoom link below from a computer, tablet or smartphone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found online at https://www.cheyennecity.org/files/assets/public/templateimages/zoom-public-comment-instructions_.pdf.
If you are unable to attend or log in, you may still submit public comment(s) to jmcclelland@cheyennecity.org or by calling 307-638-4349. All questions must be submitted by noon the day of meeting. Individuals will need to provide their first and last name, along with their comment(s).