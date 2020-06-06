CHEYENNE – As Wyoming is starting to ease up on the size of group gatherings, Special Olympics Wyoming will take steps to reengage athletes, coaches and volunteers, according to a release from the organization.
The organization has stepped up its promotion of fitness opportunities for athletes to participate in at home, but knows those don’t replace athletes’ opportunities to train and interact with others. So to continue the overarching concern for athletes, partners and volunteers’ well-being, Special Olympics Wyoming is looking at what they are considering a soft reopening.
Starting June 15, Special Olympics Wyoming will allow athlete training for golf, cycling and equestrian events. The three sports listed are all outdoor sports and naturally allow for physical distancing.
“As we look forward to the summer, we will continue to monitor directives from the Department of Health, and offer more frequent updates on allowable activities and plans as we approach our August, September and October competition schedule,” President/CEO of Special Olympics Wyoming Priscilla Dowse said in the release.
Coaches and volunteers have also been informed that any gatherings under the auspices of Special Olympics Wyoming can have no more than 10 people (athletes, partners and coaches).
The organization urges those participating to continue to be vigilant regarding the coronavirus, and follow preventative measures such as keeping hands clean, avoiding contact with people who are sick and staying home if you don’t feel well.
For more information, visit Special Olympics Wyoming at www.specialolympicswy.org.