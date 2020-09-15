CHEYENNE – A staff member at Cheyenne's McCormick Junior High has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Laramie County School District 1.
District officials said Tuesday morning they have contacted the families of students and staff who may have been in contact with the staff member, and officials from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department will be contacting those families to offer guidance.
According to the release, "McCormick will be following our protocols and procedures, which includes entering Tier II education for those students impacted." Tier II is a combination of in-person instruction with possible quarantining of some students and staff, as needed.
Any student or staff member who may have been in contact with the staff member who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is eligible for free testing at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, according to the release.
This is the first positive COVID-19 test of either a staff member or student that the district has acknowledged since the 2020-21 school year began Aug. 31.