...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie County County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&