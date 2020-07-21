CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday announced the death of a Campbell County woman identified previously as one of the state’s laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The older woman did not have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had not been hospitalized.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 25 coronavirus-related deaths, 1,830 lab-confirmed cases and 408 probable cases reported.
Disease symptoms may appear two to 14 days after virus exposure, and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who aren’t experiencing symptoms.
WDH recommendations meant to slow and limit transmission of the virus include:
- Staying home from work and away from others when ill unless medical care is needed
- Maintaining physical distancing of 6 feet whenever practical
- Wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing is not reasonable
For more information about COVID-19, go online to https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.