CHEYENNE – The Department of Workforce Services reminds Wyoming workers that state assistance is available when the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program ends Saturday, July 25.
Under federal guidelines, the week ending July 25 will be the final claim week for the additional $600 payments. Eligible claimants who are waiting on FPUC payments for any claim weeks from April 4 through July 25 will receive those payments.
“Unemployment benefits and the federal programs that have provided aid through the COVID-19 pandemic have been a tremendous help to individuals and communities,” said Holly McKamey Simoni, Workforce Programs Administrator for DWS, in a news release. “Since mid-March, DWS has paid more than $91 million in state Unemployment Insurance benefits, as well as more than $177 million in federal aid. In total, we’ve sent more than $268 million to the people who have found themselves out of work or on severely reduced incomes through this pandemic.”
Though the FPUC payments are ending soon, DWS continues to offer programs designed to help Wyoming workers who have lost income or employment meet basic needs until they are able to start work again. Those programs include Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP), the Workforce Development Training Fund and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs. Unemployed workers may be eligible for financial assistance, help finding work, free or reduced-cost training for a new career and other services. Additionally, the Vocational Rehabilitation Division can assist those with barriers to employment, and provide rehabilitation counseling and services to help eligible individuals reach their career goals.
Wyoming workers who have experienced a change in income or job loss, regardless of its relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, can apply for benefits online at any time at WYUI.wyo.gov. Those who prefer to file by phone may call 307-473-3789.