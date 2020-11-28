As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 27,738, an increase of 141 cases over yesterday’s 27,597.
The highest increase in cases on Saturday was in Laramie County, which reported 27; Teton County had 23; Sheridan County had 14; Fremont County had 13; Natrona County had 11; Goshen County had nine; Campbell and Converse counties each reported eight new cases; Sweetwater County had seven; Big Horn and Park counties had five; Albany and Lincoln counties reported four new cases; Carbon and Johnson County each had three; Platte County had two new cases; and Washakie reported one.
The Health Department indicated a decrease of six cases in Sublette County.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Friday was 8,916, a decrease of 942 from Friday’s 9,858.