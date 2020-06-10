The COVID-19 pandemic has created a crisis for nursing homes and assisted living residents and staff. More than 27,000 COVID-related deaths in the U.S. have been traced back to nursing homes. While Wyoming has so far been spared from the most severe suffering, that does not mean the Cowboy State is immune.
In order to prevent the virus from infecting residents in our local assisted-living and nursing home facilities, access to visiting friends and family members has been severely limited or almost cut off completely. Residents are left feeling confused, isolated and abandoned, especially those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
The extreme risk COVID-19 poses on those residents is why the Alzheimer’s Association is urging our state and federal officials to do everything in their power to implement needed protections for our long-term care residents quickly.
The Alzheimer’s Association’s policy recommendations urge lawmakers to improve the response to COVID-19 in long-term care settings. They must insist on transparency and ensure access to necessary testing, accurate reporting and sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment for residents, as well as staff.
Laramie County has been sending out limited PPE to all senior living communities, and the state has issued a protocol for and is sending out supplies to all of the senior residential facilities to do 100% PcR testing. (That’s the lovely sinus test that we have all heard about.) All reported “hot spots” should trigger monitoring and an on-the-ground support response.
We would like to thank Gov. Mark Gordon, Rep. Liz Cheney and Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso for everything they have done so far to help Wyomingites in the midst of this unprecedented health crisis. We want to urge them to ensure that our loved ones in long-term care, especially those living with Alzheimer’s, are being supported with these needed reforms.
We would also like to encourage the government to do a PSA to inform the public that senior communities are currently following the more strict CDC guidelines for opening, as opposed to local reopening guidelines.