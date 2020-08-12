CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s current public health orders have been extended through Aug. 31, with a modification allowing for larger outdoor gatherings, Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday morning.
The main change to the three orders, which have been in place since June 15, after earlier restrictions were loosened, allows for outdoor gatherings of no more than 50% of a venue’s capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people. The previous order limited most outdoor gatherings to 250 people.
The extension of the three orders comes after Wyoming has seen a slight dip in its number of active COVID-19 cases in recent days.
“We are seeing promising trends, but we want to continue to exercise caution as schools around the state prepare for reopening,” Gordon said in a statement. “We have seen outdoor events occur safely this summer, and we want to ensure that schools are able to host spectators for their outdoor activities this fall.”
Under the orders, indoor gatherings in a confined space are still limited to 50 persons without restrictions and 250 persons if social distancing and sanitization measures are followed.
Though Wyoming has seen a slight drop in its two-week average of new COVID-19 cases, the state is not far removed from some of its highest testing numbers. In late July, Wyoming twice reported its single-day record for new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard continues to rate the categories of new cases and new hospitalizations as “concerning.” The Wyoming Department of Health and the governor continue to "strongly recommend" the use of face coverings when it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart, according to a release.