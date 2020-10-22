CHEYENNE – Although a timeframe for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine to Wyoming remains murky, residents now have a chance to see how the state is preparing for when it gets here.
Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday that Wyoming has submitted its initial plan for distributing and administering a coronavirus vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I am truly impressed by the progress being made on a COVID-19 vaccine, and it is important for Wyoming to be ready when the vaccine arrives,” Gordon said in a statement. “I am delighted to say that Wyoming is ready to take action as soon as a vaccine becomes available.”
The draft plan, which will be continually updated as details emerge regarding a COVID-19 vaccine, draws on the Department of Health’s past vaccination experiences with other viruses, such as H1N1.
The plan also utilizes a phased approach in anticipation of limited initial availability of a vaccine. The top-priority groups include health-care workers who treat people with COVID-19, as well as people with underlying conditions and who are 65 and older, according to the plan.
The vaccine itself is expected to be free for residents, and care providers will be able to bill insurers for administration costs and to seek reimbursement for vaccination of uninsured individuals, according to the governor’s office.
Gordon also mentioned the vaccine plan during his press conference Wednesday afternoon, emphasizing the vaccination effort will be a voluntary program. In his statement, the governor also emphasized Wyoming will not recommend and distribute a vaccine without being assured of its safety.
It remains to be seen when a vaccine will be deemed safe for widespread use.
Last month, the CDC director predicted that most of the American public will not have access to a vaccine against the coronavirus until late spring or summer of 2021, according to a report from the Washington Post. An initial distribution of the vaccine to at-risk populations could come as soon as November or December, however.