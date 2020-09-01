CHEYENNE – Before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Wyoming, two Cowboy State residents experienced the virus’ effects firsthand. On a cruise ship with positive coronavirus patients, the residents found themselves stuck at sea for about six weeks, unable to return home from a port outside of San Francisco due to health risks.
Bringing back residents in the midst of a pandemic was a task in and of itself, which Cheyenne Regional Airport Director Tim Barth discovered upon receiving a call from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services toward the start of the pandemic.
The plan was to fly these residents to Cheyenne on March 20, with a laundry list of federal agencies involved.
Very little was known about the virus during that time, which made some airport staff fearful about the situation that might unfold. Luckily, Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid and Laramie County Emergency Management Director Jeanine West rose to the challenge to help bring these residents back home.
Their efforts in assisting the airport were commended by Barth at the Laramie County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday afternoon, where the duo received plaques for “outstanding service in the face of adversity.”
“The only reason that this flight worked out the way it did is because of these two ladies right here. They coordinated with all the federal agencies and made sure everything was taken care of from an airport perspective,” Barth said.
After being contacted about the situation, Barth called the pair because the airport hadn’t dealt with something like this before. He knew his staff needed safety briefings and instructions, but West and Reid took it even further, offering to go out and work the plane once it landed.
While more details about necessary precautions and the spread of the virus are available now, that wasn’t the case when the Wyoming residents were stranded.
“This was still early in the pandemic. We had no clue what was going on, so I called Jeanine and said, ‘I’m not quite sure what I’m supposed to do,’” Barth said.
West and Reid took it from there, working closely with airport staff to implement health and safety precautions ahead of the flight’s arrival. In about a week’s time, the pair did extensive research to come up with the necessary protective measures to work the flight.
They were on the ramp when the flight arrived, helping airport staff carefully handle the passengers’ bags. The airport staff was then cleared from the scene while West and Reid escorted the passengers off the aircraft.
According to Barth, the actions of West and Reid were indispensable in bringing the Wyoming residents back home safely.
“They’re not here just making the county safe. They’re making all of Wyoming safer for people that visit here and the people that live here,” Barth said.