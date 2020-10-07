CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department has notified Laramie County School District 1 about positive cases of the novel coronavirus among students at two local elementary schools.
Two students at Prairie Wind Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19. Because students and adults who were in contact with these individuals consistently wore their masks, the health department will not be asking anyone to quarantine.
In addition, two students at Goins Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19. People within the school community who had direct interaction with these individuals are at home while the health department conducts contact tracing. They will receive guidance from City-County Health regarding next steps.
Parents, students and staff are encouraged to watch for possible symptoms and visit their health care provider as necessary. Free COVID-19 testing is available through the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.