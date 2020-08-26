CHEYENNE – Students and instructors are returning for another year of learning at Laramie County Community College, but it’s their first full semester of navigating college life in a pandemic.
At first glance, the campus has the trappings of pre-COVID-19 life: full parking lots, library shelves stocked with books and the inescapable sense of possibility that comes with pursuing higher education.
Look any closer, though, and it’s clear this year will be anything but typical. The low volume of students walking across campus, face masks covering every person’s mouth and nose, and signs warning people to stay home if they feel sick are all a part of the college’s strategy to stay open at limited capacity this year.
With the exception of some courses that require hands-on instruction, most students are taking classes online this semester.
For Ximena Gutierrez, a sophomore who plays on the basketball team and just moved into the residence halls last weekend, the biggest concern is socially distant socialization.
All of the clubs, activities and face-to-face class time she might have used as avenues to make new friends are scarce this year.
“The college experience is completely redefined this year,” said Gutierrez, a psychology major who is taking all of her courses online this semester. Last year, she thrived with the help of study groups, freshman orientation and other instances of spontaneous on-campus camaraderie.
“This year, we’re not going to be seeing any of it,” she said. “It’s something we all have to change and adapt to.”
On top of that, there’s varying levels of comfort with the virus among the people she does interact with in her residence hall, which is composed of mostly athletes.
“When we’re all in the halls, we’re all wearing masks. In each other’s rooms, we don’t usually wear masks,” said Gutierrez. “It’s kind of weird because some people are more iffy about letting other people into their rooms, and (there are) others who are totally OK with having the whole basketball team in their room.”
One of her instructors, Amanda Brown, spent the summer preparing to deliver all of her psychology courses in a virtual format.
Since many of Brown’s classes were already set up to use some online communication before the pandemic, transitioning to an entirely remote format last spring was relatively simple for her.
“Our challenges were more so with students working, taking care of kids at home and navigating life circumstances (through the transition),” said Brown, who had to juggle teaching and child care of her own after the day care centers closed. If the campus does experience a sudden closure like it did last spring, Brown said it wouldn’t necessarily affect the timeline of delivering the course material.
However, the stress that comes with the uncertainty of shutdown “does affect your ability to engage with the activities in the class,” she said.
“I think about my students who are also parents. The school district hasn’t opened back up yet, so they’re juggling parenting and taking classes. That amount of stress does affect your ability to perform,” Brown said.
Flexibility will be key in getting through this semester.
“My thought is that we’re ready for whatever comes,” Brown said. “We can’t plan, necessarily. At any point in time, campus could close.”
Although many instructors at LCCC are teaching exclusively online, some, like music teacher Frank Cook, won’t be able to avoid some in-person instruction.
“We’ve had to go through a lot of safety protocols to figure out how we can perform safely,” said Cook, who is teaching the introductory lessons for his classes online. He’ll start meeting with musicians face to face next week, but he’s prepared.
For instance, choir groups will all wear face shields, and each vocalist will stand at least 10 feet away from the nearest person. Students will also use the same instruments throughout the semester, the air will be regularly filtered, and some performers will sit behind individual shields as they play their instruments.
Aside from the obvious detriment social distancing will have on the familiar sound of a choral group or instrument ensemble, Cook said not much else will change.
“I don’t think it will diminish the quality of instruction, but it’s definitely been a challenge,” added Cook, who struggled to convert his classes online last spring because the audio quality on standard devices is not typically adequate enough to judge a student’s performance in real time. This year, however, Cook has worked out some of those kinks, including accessing some higher-quality equipment that he thinks will make a sudden school shutdown easier this time around.
“The only thing we haven’t figured out is if we shut down, a 20- or 30-piece ensemble couldn’t really rehearse,” Cook said. “That would be the only thing that would affected. Our lectures are already online.”
Kendra Tunnicliff, who is in her second year of the music program at LCCC, said she’s excited to get back on campus and start making music.
When the campus closed in March, she was able to carry on with her classes without much trouble, but missed the in-person connection that comes with rehearsing.
“I thought about just waiting for things to go back to in-person for everything,” said Tunnicliff, who is pursuing voice and percussion performance and enjoys playing the hammered dulcimer in her free time. “But because it’s kind of indefinite, I just decided to go with it and see what happens.”