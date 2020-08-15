CHEYENNE – Wyoming teachers will have a chance to ask Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow a few questions next week about schools reopening.
On Tuesday, both Balow and Gordon are scheduled to appear on the new teacher-focused podcast called Wyoming WebEd Radio, where they will answer a selection of questions submitted by teachers from all over the state.
“As the summer has rolled on with COVID-19, lots of voices have been heard, but teachers’ voices haven’t been heard, so we reached out to the governor and the state superintendent to say ‘Hey, can we interview you’ and ask questions teachers have?’” James Kapptie said.
He’s a social studies teacher at Johnson Junior High School in Cheyenne, and cofounded the podcast with two University of Wyoming professors earlier this summer after the COVID-19 pandemic upended traditional instruction last spring.
Both Balow and Gordon agreed to make an appearance on the podcast. Although the window to submit questions has already closed, anyone will be able to listen to Tuesday’s episode and gather insight on schools reopening from the state’s top brass.
The Wyoming Department of Education has provided technological support for the podcast, but the three educators steer the show’s direction.
“We set out to interview teachers and people from Wyoming about things that they’re doing during the COVID-19 situation to provide some quick professional development for teachers,” said Kapptie, who has already hosted a handful of educators and some students. “We wanted to get them talking about next year and create a resource they can refer back to.”
All of the podcast’s episodes are archived on WDE’s YouTube channel.
Kapptie was one of thousands of teachers across the state who faced the unexpected and overwhelming challenge of transitioning to remote learning last spring. As Laramie County School District 1 prepares to reopen for in-person instruction later this month, teachers are bracing for the unprecedented possibility of transitioning to fully remote or hybrid learning at different points throughout the year.
To date, WyoWebEd – the shorthand moniker for the podcast – has recorded six shows, which have featured educators giving advice on various aspects of professional development, including student engagement and creating virtual learning labs.
In the first episode, Kapptie and his co-hosts, UW education professors Joe Schroer and Mia Williams, spoke with George Miller, who is the outreach coordinator and web content creator for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody.
“One of the biggest questions we’ve had is how to keep very young children engaged,” Schroer said. “They’re hands-on learners in many cases, and need those active learning opportunities. That’s a big piece that I’ve taken away: We can still get active learning happening, even, in an online type of environment.”
After next week’s big episode, which will open dialogue between teachers and the state officials making some of the decisions about what learning will look like this year, the show will record one more episode before concluding its first season.
Williams said she’s already anticipating season two, which will start sometime later this fall.
“We’re going to take a short break as the school year starts, and then we’ll look at launching season two,” said Williams, who, along with her co-hosts, has used Zoom to virtually host the podcast from home.
“It’s been a way for us to directly support teachers (during COVID-19). We had to adjust to this thing overnight. This is a way to connect with teachers and help them feel supported.”