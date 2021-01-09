CHEYENNE – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on temporary changes to its federal accountability plan through Jan. 25.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancelation of statewide assessments in the spring of 2020. Wyoming’s accountability system requires multiple years of assessment data, which means that even if students are able to be assessed in the spring of 2021, some adjustments are necessary in order to meet federal requirements for the 2020-21 school year because of the absence of assessment data.
Wyoming plans to submit an addendum to its federal accountability plan, which would allow long-term goals in academic achievement, graduation rate and English language acquisition to be pushed one year. The addendum would also allow Wyoming to – for one year – not calculate measures for which there is not adequate data, not calculate overall scores for schools and delay identification of low-performing schools for Comprehensive Support and Improvement. Additionally, Wyoming plans to seek a waiver from the annual requirement to identify schools for Targeted Support and Improvement based on the performance of specific student populations.
The proposed changes can be found online at https://edu.wyoming.gov/educators/accountability/federal-school-accountability/.
These temporary changes to Wyoming’s ESSA plan do not waive the federal assessment requirements. For the 2020-21 school year, Wyoming will assess its students to the extent possible.
Comments can be submitted to WDE through Jan. 25, via an online survey at https://tinyurl.com/wdesurvey0121, or by mail. Two online public meetings will be offered, one at noon and another at 5 p.m. Jan. 14. Anyone wishing to participate can register online at https://tinyurl.com/wdemtg1-14-21 for the noon session or at https://tinyurl.com/wdemtg1-14-21eve for the 5 p.m. session.
Comments can be mailed to Wyoming Department of Education, Attn: Linda Finnerty, 122 W. 25th St., Suite E200, Cheyenne, WY 82002, or emailed to linda.finnerty@wyo.gov.