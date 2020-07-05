I think it's time to give a shout out to the people who keep Cheyenne's parks mowed and cleaned up. Talk about essential workers! In this pandemic, when access to our usual haunts is limited, we are using (and probably abusing) our parks more than ever.
This morning, at Dry Creek Park, I walked along lanes of grass that some diligent worker had created for me and for the disc golf enthusiasts, and admired their handiwork. I visit other local parks regularly, sometimes just to sit and have a social distancing chat with a friend.
So thanks, you essential park people; your work does not go unnoticed.